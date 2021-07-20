Heading into the NFL offseason, it appeared as though Deshaun Watson would be a hot commodity. He is a top-five quarterback talent in the entire NFL and with issues brewing in Houston, it was made quite obvious that he wanted a trade. At the time, numerous teams popped up as potential suitors, however, everything was put to a halt when it was revealed that 22 women were suing Watson for alleged sexual assault. These allegations came from massage therapists who claimed Watson was inappropriate with them during massage sessions.

The league is currently investigating the allegations and for the time being, Watson's career has been put on hold. The league tends to take its time with these kinds of issues, and when it comes to Watson, it's looking likely that the league won't have an update before the start of the season.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

It is now being reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network that while Watson's status remains undefined, there are still four teams who are interested in his services. These four teams are the Philadelphia Eagles, Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins, and the Carolina Panthers. All of these teams have question marks when it comes to their quarterback status and Watson would easily be an improvement for every franchise here.

Regardless, there are various uncertainties that revolve around Watson right now, and it could be a while before any of that is resolved. Stay tuned to HNHH, as we will continue to bring you the latest updates from the world of sports.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

[Via]