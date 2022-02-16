Deshaun Watson did not play a single snap last season as he was in a dispute with the Houston Texans. Watson wanted to be traded away from the team, however, in the end, it was not in the cards. With the 22 sexual assault lawsuits against him, it was hard for the Texans to find a willing trade partner, although now that the season is over, it appears as though it will be easier to move Watson, especially since the Texans are more than okay in doing so.

Thanks to a new report from ESPN, it has been made clear that Watson is scoping out potential teams that he wants to play for. Unsurprisingly, Watson is looking at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who need to replace Tom Brady. He is also looking at another NFC team, the Vikings.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Per ESPN:

"The Texans quarterback, who spent the 2021 season on the team’s active roster but did not play, has begun evaluating potential fits for his services in 2022, with the Buccaneers and Vikings among teams on his radar. One source noted that Watson — who has a no-trade clause — is still early in the evaluation process, but he’s looking for the right blend of offensive system, coaching, talent and, most importantly, the chance to win."

It remains to be seen if any of these teams will bite on Watson, especially given his recent legal history. Watson remains an elite talent in the NFL, and only time will tell who we will play for heading into next season.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

