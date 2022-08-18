Deshaun Watson was suspended for 11 games following an appeal from the NFL into his original suspension recommendation of just six games. It seemed like the league had been looking for a full-season suspension, but in the end, the NFL decided to settle with Watson on 11 games, a $5 million fine, and a behavioral training program.

Today, Watson decided to issue a statement on the matter. As you can see, Watson was happy to put all of this behind him. He also apologized in his statement, noting that he hurt a lot of people with his actions and decisions. “I’m grateful that the disciplinary process has ended and extremely appreciative of the tremendous support I have received throughout my short time with the Browns organization,” Watson said. “I apologize once again for any pain this situation has caused. I take accountability for the decisions I made."

After making this statement, Watson contradicted himself by claiming that he did nothing wrong and that he still believes he is innocent of any crime. Watson essentially said that just because he settled with the league, doesn't mean he did anything wrong.

"I'm moving on with my career, with my life and I continue to stand on my innocence," Watson said. "Just because settlements and things like that happen doesn't mean that person is guilty for anything. I feel like a person has the opportunity to stand on his innocence and prove that and we proved that on the legal side."

