There has been a ton of drama surrounding Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans as of late. It's been made abundantly clear that Watson is upset with the team's management and that the head coaching search has been an obvious sore spot. Not to mention, the team has made some bad trades as of late, which ultimately led to even more frustration from Watson.

For the last few weeks, there has been growing sentiment that he would eventually demand a trade, and today, it finally happened. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Watson has officially requested a move out of Houston, which is something that the team has been anticipating for a while. It's a sad end to what could have been a long and fruitful partnership.

Moving forward, it appears as though there are numerous teams who are trying to acquire Watson's services. He is a top 5 QB talent in the entire league, and it only makes sense that teams would give up future draft picks to have his skillset. He will be able to transform any team into a viable playoff threat, and the arms race is officially on.

Stay tuned for updates on this developing story, as we will be sure to bring them to you.