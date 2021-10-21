Deshaun Watson remains on the Houston Texans' roster right now although he has not played a single snap as he is looking for a trade away from the team. Watson has also been battling a slew of sexual assault lawsuits as 22 massage therapists in Texas have accused him of inappropriate conduct in what was supposed to be a professional setting.

With Watson's allegations in mind, potential trade suitors have been concerned about whether or not he will be good to go whenever he does get the trade he wants. In fact, according to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the Philadelphia Eagles took things a step further as they sent an investigator to Houston to check up on the QB.

In the end, the Eagles opted to back out of this whole thing as they quickly realized that Watson had no interest in playing for the franchise. As for any future trades that Watson is actually interested in, it would appear as though Watson could be on his way to the Miami Dolphins by the end of the week. There is no guarantee that this happens, although the Dolphins seem eager to get things done as their team is struggling at a record of 1-5.

There is still a lot that needs to be determined here, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from around the NFL.