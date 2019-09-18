Deshaun Watson is one of the most impressive young quarterbacks in the entire NFL and if it weren't for his suspect offensive line, he would probably be doing a lot better right now. Regardless, Texans fans have a lot to be excited about when it comes to Watson and as of right now, they are the favorites to come out of the depleted AFC South. Watson recently celebrated his birthday this past week with a bunch of his friends and according to TMZ, he was gifted a pretty impressive chain.

In the video below, you can see the jeweler, Iceman Nick, present Watson with a chain that says "DW4." According to the report, the chain cost $25,000 and was made with 12 carats of VS1 clarity diamonds, as well as 14k gold. This chain is pretty flashy and as you can tell, Watson wears it pretty well.

Watson and the Texans will be in tough next weekend as they take on the Los Angeles Chargers away from home. Both teams boast a record of 1-1 and will be motivated to improve to a winning record.

As for the chain, we're sure Watson will be keeping that at home come Sunday. That's definitely not the type of piece you wear out on the field, unless you're Odell Beckham Jr.