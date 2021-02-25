Deshaun Watson is one of the best quarterbacks in the entire NFL and in a few months from now, it is highly likely that he will be on a new team. As we have reported over the last few weeks, Watson has been upset with the Texans franchise and feels like they have done wrong by him. As a result, he wants to be traded, despite numerous attempts by the Texans to thwart such a situation.

According to NFL reporter Dan Graziano, Watson actually got to meet with new Texans head David Culley. While Culley was hoping to keep Watson on board, the quarterback immediately told the new coach that he had no plans of staying in Houston and that he still wants to be traded sooner rather than later.

This is awful news for the Texans, who recently let go of perhaps their biggest player in franchise history, JJ Watt. With Watson gone, they will have to go through a fully-fledged rebuild, and it's certainly not going to be an easy endeavor.

The Watson-Texans saga is expected to ramp up as we approach the month of March, so stay tuned for any updates as we will be sure to bring those to you. In the meantime, let us know where you'd like to see Watson wind up.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images