When Popeyes-mania struck the States with the introduction of the fast-food joint's Chicken Sandwiches, the extent of the coveted sandwiches was unknown.

Sure, we'd seen the food item cause mass hysteria across the Internet and very much in real life, but the Houston Texans' Deshaun Watson has introduced us to yet another feature of the meal, giving credit to the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich for healing his eye. Oh, yes.

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Sunday, Watson threw for 201 yards and two touchdowns in the Texans' win of 26-3 over the Jacksonville Jaguars. It was an impressive performance especially considering that he was playing with a bloodshot eye, the collateral left behind from an injury sustained in a Week 8 game against the Oakland Raiders after getting kicked in the face

When asked what he'd done to safeguard the healing process for the eye ahead of this week's game, Watson praised Popeyes for coming through.

"I'll tell you the key," Watson told NFL Network. "It was them Popeyes spicy chicken sandwiches that I ate this week that helped the eye."