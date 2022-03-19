Over the last few days, there has been a ton of drama concerning Deshaun Watson and where he is going to play next season. Watson ended up meeting with about four teams this past week, including the Saints, Falcons, Panthers, and the Browns. Originally, Watson had told the Browns he would not be choosing them, however, he miraculously had a change of heart yesterday, and it completely shocked the NFL world.

With that being said, the Texans and the Browns were able to complete a trade that fans did not see coming. Now, Watson will get to play for a team that is on the up and up, all while the Texans now have a collection of draft picks that will help kickstart their rebuild.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

As for the compensation included in this trade, it has been reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN that the Texans will receive three first-round picks, a third-round pick, and a fourth-round pick. When it comes to the Browns, they will be given a fifth-rounder in addition to Watson. Needless to say, no other players have been involved in the trade.

This is a trade that will shake up the entire NFL, and we can't wait to see how things play out, moving forward. Let us know what you think of the deal, in the comments down below.