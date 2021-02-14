Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson flexed with a rare 1994 Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson rookie card from his playing days at the University of Miami, on Instagram, Saturday. Watson brought the card to lunch with legendary music producer Timbaland and "The Rock" replied to the post on Twitter.

"The Rock came to lunch with us...," Watson captioned the post.

"Smart businessman. That QB brilliance," Johnson replied.



Carmen Mandato / Getty Images

The card recently sold for just over $45,000 at auction.

For fans, the post is fueling rumors that Watson could be head for the Miami Dolphins by way of a trade. The Texans' franchise quarterback has been disgruntled with the organization for some time and is the topic of rampant trade speculation. The relationship between both parties has reportedly gotten messy in recent days.

Watson's longtime teammate, J.J. Watt, was released by the team, earlier this week.

"Salute to one of the Greatest of All Time @JJWatt," Watson posted on Twitter following the news. "I appreciate you for all the work you put in and more importantly the person you are. Any team in the league will be better the day you out on their jersey! 1OVE my brother! MORE Glory."

