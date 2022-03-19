Deshaun Watson had a massive choice to make this week as he was meeting with various teams that he could potentially be traded to. The four teams in contention were the Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Atlanta Falcons, and New Orleans Saints. For much of the week, it seemed like the Falcons and the Saints were the true contenders here, especially since the Browns and Panthers had been told that they were out of the running.

In the end, however, Watson shocked everyone as he decided to go back on his word and accept the offer from the Cleveland Browns. No one saw this coming, but in the end, the Browns were able to get things done and acquire the superstar quarterback.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Immediately after the news, Watson took to his Instagram account where he posted a photoshopped photo of himself in a Browns jersey. As you can see, he is pretty pumped to be playing for the Browns, as he used the caption "Cleveland, LETSSSS GOOOO!! Ready to work." Cleveland is not the destination Watson fans were hoping for, however, if you support the Browns, then this is probably the biggest thing to happen to your franchise in quite some time.

Image via Instagram

It remains to be seen if the Watson experiment will work out in Cleveland, however, there is a very good chance that it does. After all, Watson is a superstar and even after a year off, he will be motivated to show people he is still a top-tier talent in the league.