Contract talks between the Houston Texans and Deshaun Watson are reportedly "not particularly close right now," according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. The massive deal signed by Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes has potentially influenced what both sides expect for Watson.

Tom Pennington / Getty Images

"It's possible the structure of that Patrick Mahomes 12-year, $500 million deal complicates matters a bit, because Watson's going to want a much shorter, very different contract," Fowler said on Sportscenter. "And so expect some pressure to apply around Week 1. This should get done, but there's not been a lot of momentum just yet."

Watson's rookie contract expires with the Texans after 2021. He will earn $18.7 million through that time. The NFL salary cap is expected to increase significantly after the 2022 season as the league's contracts with ESPN, NBC, CBS, DirecTV, and Fox Sports will all expire by then.

“It’s definitely good,” Watson said of his relationship with the Texans in May. “It’s exciting for all of us. Only time will tell, but we’re going to do everything we can to make sure it’s on the right track. We’re going to win a lot of games and championships while we continue to figure out that side of the business, too.”

