Deshaun Watson is currently facing 23 sexual misconduct lawsuits. He was originally facing 22 but this past week, a woman by the name of Nia Smith came out and put her name into the ring. Watson is currently with the Cleveland Browns, however, these cases threaten his first season with the team, and there is a lot of uncertainty as to what is going to happen next.

Now, according to Pro Football Talk, Smith is making a huge allegation against the Browns star. In her lawsuit, she states that Watson tried to settle with all of his accusers by offering them $100,000. What is very interesting is that 18 of the 22 women were actually interested in taking the money. However, all 22 women needed to approve of the settlement if it was going to work out.

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Per Florio:

"Here’s the quote, from footnote 2 to the petition filed against Watson by Nia Smith: 'Of course, we now know that Deshaun Watson offered each Plaintiff $100,000 to settle their cases, but not all would accept that amount, due to the aggressive nondisclosure agreement that Watson’s team proposed.'"

These allegations are pretty massive although it remains to be seen what will come of this. The civil suits are still ongoing and for now, Watson's career is in a state of limbo.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more updates related to this story.

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

