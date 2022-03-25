Deshaun Watson is a controversial figure in the NFL right now as he currently has 22 allegations of sexual assault against him. While he won't be hit with criminal charges over these allegations, he is still facing 22 civil lawsuits that have yet to be resolved. As it stands, Watson plans on fighting all of them tooth and nail, and he refuses to settle as he believes it would be an admission of guilt.

Watson was recently traded to the Cleveland Browns, and today, he had his introductory press conference with the team. Watson was ultimately grilled by reporters over the allegations against him, and throughout the conference, he remained defensive, claiming that he has never done any of the things accused of him.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

"I understand the whole circumstances is very difficult, especially for the women side of the fans in this community. I'm not naïve to that. I know these allegations are very, very serious but like I mentioned before, I never assaulted any woman, I never disrespected any woman," Watson said via TMZ. "I was raised by a single-parent mom, who has two aunties, who has a sister ... and that's who raised me. I was raised to be genuine and respect everyone and everything around me. I've always defended that and I will continue to stand on that."

There is a real chance the NFL suspends Watson for a few games next season, however, the league has yet to make a decision. With that in mind, keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from the football world.

