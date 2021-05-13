Deshaun Watson is currently in the midst of various legal battles as he is being sued by 22 women who claim he sexually assaulted them. These allegations arose in March as attorney Tony Buzbee began to alert the media of various allegations being leveled against the Houston Texans quarterback. The women all have similar stories as they are massage therapists who say they were approached by Watson on social media, where they then booked massages. It was here that Watson allegedly began to get inappropriate, and now, the women are taking action.

While Watson and his legal team have denied the allegations, Buzbee claims that the women all have valid stories and that they won't be settling out of court no matter what. According to TMZ, Buzbee says all of his clients want to see these lawsuits go to court and that they won't be backing down.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Buzbee is also saying that four of the accusers have been interviewed by the NFL, who are currently investigating Watson over these allegations. Despite this, the women believe the NFL has acted unfairly towards them and was even disrespectful at times.

This is a legal battle that could last a very long time, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to keep you informed on the matter.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

[Via]