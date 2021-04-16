Deshaun Watson is currently in the midst of a large legal battle as he is being sued by 22 women for allegedly sexually assaulting them. In each instance, Watson allegedly reached out to them for a massage and when he showed up for his appointments, he began to get inappropriate and would make very suggestive gestures. Recently, the case count was as high as 23 although today, one woman withdrew her lawsuit due to privacy concerns.

According to TMZ, the woman filed paperwork saying that she didn't feel safe revealing her name, which is now required per the judge's orders. The paperwork did, however, stipulate that should these privacy concerns be rectified, she will refile her suit.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Watson and his lawyer Rusty Hardin have been adamant that Deshaun is innocent and as of right now, they are claiming that these lawsuits are simply a cash grab. Surprisingly, Hardin admitted that Watson had sexual relations with some of these women although he maintains that all of it was consensual.

The Houston Police Department is currently in the midst of an investigation into Watson although it could be a while before much of this gets resolved. Stay tuned for updates on the situation as we will be sure to keep you informed.

