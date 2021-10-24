DeSean Jackson's Jaccpot Records Releases "Jaccpot Compilation" Tape

NFL star DeSean Jackson has had his very own imprint called Jaccpot Records for a while now. The star has been working with a plethora of artists, and this year, he decided to get some talented men together to create a compilation tape, appropriately called Jaccpot Compilation. The new tape dropped on Monday, and there are 10 tracks to be found here with a bevy of dope artists who got to show off some of their chemistry.

As you will see throughout the tracklist, featured artists include the likes of Casey Veggies, ArmonieJAY, MelDogg, Billy Boy Brodie, Jitt n Quan, Rayan, and Jackson himself. The length of the tape is around 30 minutes long, which means it is the perfect length for a joyride in your car. There are some great songs to be found here, and you can stream the new project, below.

Tracklist:

1. Worst Way

2. OTW

3. None Of That Shit

4. On Your Way

5. Trap Bae

6. Roll Wit Me

7. JuiceBox

8. Crenshaw N***a

9. M T F

10. Sad Happy