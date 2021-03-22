DeSean Jackson and the Rams have reached an agreement on a one-year deal to bring the veteran wide receiver to Los Angeles. The deal gives new Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford a much-needed deep threat option on offense.

Rams head coach Sean McVay admitted that the team would benefit from adding a new wideout to the offense, Friday: "We're always trying to add some juice, and we'll see what the next month and a half entails."

Rams general manager Les Snead concurred: "Every offense probably in the NFL would love a deep threat, right? If I added to that, it doesn't necessarily have to be someone that catches one deep ball a game; those can be low-percentage throws. But when you definitely have skill players with juice, that can threaten the top shelf of the coverage."

At 34-years-old, Jackson owns the record for most 60-plus-yard touchdowns in NFL history with 24. In 2020, he caught just 14 passes for 236 yards in five games with the Eagles. His last 16-game season came in 2013 when he recorded 1,332 yards and nine touchdowns.

"BAC AGAINST WALL MENTALITY!! THANK YOU ALL .. ITS GO TIME !!!!" Jackson posted on Instagram, Sunday, following news of his signing.

