The Las Vegas Raiders will reportedly sign wide receiver DeSean Jackson, who is being released from the Los Angeles Rams, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. The three-time Pro Bowler is hoping for more playing time with his next team.

The Rams attempted to trade Jackson prior to the Nov. 2 deadline but were unsuccessful.

"I think what it boils down to is opportunities that I think he's deserving of and the situation and some of the circumstances that surround him," Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters.



Katelyn Mulcahy / Getty Images

Jackson signed a one-year deal to join the Rams before the 2021 season began hoping to add a much-needed deep threat to the roster. Van Jefferson, who was taken in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, has since emerged as that option.

The Raiders are in need of a receiving option after losing Henry Ruggs, who is being hit with several legal charges for his involvement in a car crash that left a 23-year-old woman and her dog dead. The former first-round pick could face a maximum of 46 years in prison.

Jackson has played for the Eagles, Washington Football Team, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Rams throughout his tenured career.

