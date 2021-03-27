Former Washington Football Team and former LSU running back Derrius Guice has been accused of sexual assault by a 74-year-old woman by the name of Gloria Scott. In testimony on Friday, Scott harkened back to 2017 when she was doing security at a high school game that was played at the Superdome. As the story goes, Guice came up to her and grabbed at her private parts all while suggesting that they should leave and go have sex. The woman reprimanded him for his behavior and even reported him to LSU.

Scott says head coach Ed Orgeron knew about the allegations but refused to do anything about it and even tried to cover it up. As she said in the clip below, LSU hides their transgressions and to this day, she is traumatized by everything that went down.

"I had to come here today and let you all know that LSU hides a lot of things... This didn't happen on the campus, but still it scarred me," she said. Scott also said she was eventually transferred from her usual security spot ad that the whole ordeal was incredibly unjust.

These are some extremely serious allegations, and an investigation is still ongoing. More updates will be coming so stay tuned as we will be sure to keep you informed.

Will Newton/Getty Images