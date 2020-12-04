Derrick Rose has been a massive inspiration to many young basketball players all throughout the world. Back in the early 2010s, Rose was one of the best players in the entire league and had even won himself an MVP trophy. Unfortunately, numerous injuries kept him from reaching his true potential although he has persevered and continues to play at a high level. Throughout that time, Rose has been signed to Adidas where he has released a whole plethora of signature shoes. Now, Rose is set to release yet another, in the Adidas D Rose 11.

In the official images below, you can find the first four colorways of the Adidas D Rose 11 that will be dropping this weekend. These offerings are called "Brenda," "Sweet Home Chicago," "Family First," and "Fast Don't Lie." Each colorway is unique in its own right as the shoes contain Lightstrike cushioning which will certainly help in terms of performance. The silhouette is more of a mid-top which means it's going to appeal to a wide variety of ballplayers.

For those interested in copping these, you will be able to do so as of Saturday, December 5th for $120 USD. Let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Adidas "Fast Don't Lie"

Image via Adidas "Brenda"

Image via Adidas "Family First"

Image via Adidas "Sweet Home Chicago"