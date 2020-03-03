Derrick Rose has had an interesting NBA career. There were times when people thought he could be the second-coming of Michael Jordan in the city of Chicago. He was supposed to take the NBA crown away from the likes of LeBron James. Unfortunately, an injury changed the entire course of his career. After bouncing around the league quite a bit, Rose landed with the Detroit Pistons in the offseason and has been quite good for them. Unfortunately, Rose suffered a right ankle sprain recently and had an MRI to check the severity of it all.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Rose's MRI came back negative which is good news. Despite this, he will still have to miss a few weeks of action and will be re-evaluated in the coming weeks. At this point, it's uncertain as to when he will be back in the lineup.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Pistons had some potential this season but long losing streaks eventually squandered their playoff chances. They are 12th in the Eastern Conference with a record of 20-42. Moving forward, it's pretty clear the team won't make the playoffs, especially if they lose Rose for the rest of the season.

Regardless, it's been good to see Rose playing like his old self again. It's just unfortunate we won't see as much of it in this last stretch of the season.