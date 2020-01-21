Adidas reportedly plans to bring back one of Derrick Rose's classic sneakers in honor of the All Star festivities in Chicago next month. According to reports, the Adidas D Rose 1 "Simeon," which Rose wore during the 2011 NBA All Star weekend, is slated to re-release on February 14.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

As a nod to the colors of Rose's alma mater Simeon High School, the Adidas D Rose 1 comes decked out in an eye-catching yellow accompanied by hits of collegiate blue throughout.

The Pistons' point guard has already signed on to compete in the Skills Challenge on All Star Saturday night and he currently ranks fourth among Eastern Conference guards in the All Star fan vote. Whether or not Rose laces up this "Simeon" colorway for his return to Chicago remains to be seen, but fans can look for them to arrive on Adidas.com and select Adidas Basketball retailers on February 14.

Continue scrolling for a closer look at the official photos.

Adidas

Adidas

Adidas

Adidas

Adidas

Adidas