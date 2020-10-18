Earlier this season, it was reported that the Los Angeles Lakers tried to trade role players like Alex Caruso to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Derrick Rose. This deal would have made sense considering many felt like the Lakers needed a third star to win the title. In the end, this was unnecessary as the Lakers were able to go out and win the championship with the players they had.

Now, however, a trade for Rose could very well still be in play. In a piece by Sean Deveney of Heavy.com. a general manager told the reporter that they see it as "likely" that the Lakers would go out and try to acquire Rose. As the GM explained, the deal didn't make as much sense back in February, but now, it works for both sides.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Per Heavy:

“I think both sides were reluctant when they went into in January, February. I don’t think the Lakers wanted to make a major move because they thought they could do something on the buyout market. And I don’t think the Pistons wanted to make a major move because Derrick was happy there. You know, the Lakers wanted to be involved in case the Clippers got involved or someone else, the Bucks or the Nuggets, whoever. So there was interest but not too serious. Now, everything has shifted a little. Now, they’re both in a position to where a deal is much more likely now.”

The offseason is set to start in December, which means we will have to wait over a month before any trades become official. With this in mind, keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to keep you updated.

[Via]