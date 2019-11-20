Derrick Rose was one of the best players in the NBA during the early stages of the decade and had the potential to be one of the greatest players ever. While playing for the Chicago Bulls, Rose won an MVP award and was well on his way to being amongst the upper echelon of all-time great Bulls players. Unfortunately, injuries stunted his career and he has bounced around the league for years now.

Rose is currently playing for the Detroit Pistons and recently, he spoke with Will Purdue of NBC Sports about a plethora of topics, including load management and how it could have helped his career while he was playing in Chicago.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

"I don't think I would have taken it as far as Kawhi [Leonard]," Rose said. "But if load management was around, who knows? I probably would've still been a Chicago Bull by now. But, it wasn't around. And I was doing what's best for myself, for my family. At that time I had to think solely for myself."

Rose has been known as basketball's biggest "what if?" story and it seems like that narrative will always persist. Rose is well aware of how these injuries hurt his career but now that he's in Detroit, he appears to be at peace, which is always a good thing to see.