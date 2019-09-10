Derrick Rose has been through his share of injuries during his time in the NBA and in 2016, the Chicago Bulls decided to send him to the New York Knicks. This was a decision that broke Rose's heart as he had given everything possible to the organization. During the 2016-17 season, Rose was playing well for the Knicks and it appeared as though he was well on his way to one of the best comebacks in league history. At the beginning of 2017, that all changed when out of nowhere, Rose bailed on the team and no one knew why.

In a recent article called "I'll Show You" via The New York Post, Rose explained why he left the Knicks and how he did it for his mental health.

Al Bello/Getty Images

Per Rose:

"When I left the Knicks that day in January 2017, that’s what it was about. I just needed to go home. I went to the crib with my mom. Everybody came over to the house to talk. That’s the first time, one of the few times, where we sat down as a whole family and had a serious discussion like that. I had decided I was done playing. I saw the same thing that was happening with the Bulls was going on with New York. I could tell that the season wasn’t going to be the season everyone thought, that I thought. I didn’t know if I wanted to hoop anymore. Especially when it started to feel like a business. Of course, you know it’s a business. They always say that. But you know it’s also hoopin’. But it had started to feel like all business, no joy. That’s when I wanted out. I wasn’t having fun."

So there you have it. If you're a Knicks who needed closure on this saga, here it is.