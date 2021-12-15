Derrick Rose and the New York Knicks had a very solid season in 2021. The team made it to the NBA playoffs as a four seed, and they seemed to be poised for a solid run this year. Unfortunately, things have not worked out that way for the Knicks as they currently have a record of 12-16, which is simply got good enough if they want to get back to the postseason.

Last night was especially difficult for the Knicks as they lost to the Golden State Warriors on the night that Steph Curry broke the all-time three-point record. After the game, Rose spoke to reporters about the loss and what he thinks the problem with the Knicks is right now. As he told The Athletic, it's a multitude of things, but it's hard to truly say what the concrete issue is.

Elsa/Getty Images

“I really don’t know,” Rose said. “I can’t put a finger on it. If I could, sh*t, I’ll be screaming it. But I really can’t put a finger on it. Numbers don’t lie. It’s all in the numbers. However you want to break it down, we’ve just got to figure things out.”

After having lost four games in a row, the Knicks are now 12th in the Eastern Conference. The East is stacked this season, and it's going to take a lot for this team to get over the hump and show that they truly are a top eight team in the Conference.

