Throughout his NBA career, Jimmy Butler has always been known to get into altercations and arguments with his teammates. When Butler was playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves, there were times where he got into full-blown screaming matches with teammates during practice and eventually, he was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Derrick Rose got to play with Butler in Minny and even played with him in Chicago. In Rose's new book called “I’ll Show You," he speaks to some of the issues Butler had in Chicago and even reveals how he used to get into arguments with Joakim Noah.

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Per Rose:

"Lots of weird stuff was going on, though. I wasn’t sure what it was about, but Jimmy didn’t dress with us. That season he was always dressing with the coaches, didn’t stay in the locker room. Got to say, I never did see that before. To separate yourself from the team. How the hell do you think we’re a team when that’s going on? Of course, I got the blame. But Jo saw it, he and Jimmy were at it. There was a lot of fracturing."

For the first time in his career, Butler will become the number one option in Miami so it will be interesting to see how he interacts with his teammates in that capacity. He's a hard man to please and if any of the young guns have questionable performances, there could be some trouble brewing.