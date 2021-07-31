Derrick Rose and the Chicago Bulls are reportedly both interested in a reunion this offseason, according to a new report from Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report. Fischer says sources indicate that the Bulls could also pursue Lonzo Ball or Dennis Schroder if a deal with Rose falls through.

“There are strong indications from league sources that mutual interest exists between Derrick Rose and his storied hometown franchise, where he claimed league MVP honors in 2010-11,” Fischer says. “It’s unclear how Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau can stand in the way of the Bulls’ potential advances, and Chicago will need to shed contracts to bring on two ball-handlers at such expected salaries.”



Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images

Rose was drafted with the number one overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft and was named the youngest MVP in league history in 2010-11 at just 22 years old. After suffering numerous injuries, Rose left Chicago in 2016 after being traded to the Knicks. He then played for the Cavs, Timberwolves, and Pistons before returning to New York in 2021.

While he didn't play at a career-best level last season, he held his own with the Knicks, averaging 14.9 points, 4.2 assists, and 2.9 rebounds per game.

In other NBA offseason news, the Lakers acquired Russell Westbrook in a blockbuster trade, earlier this week.

