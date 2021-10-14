New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose announced his recent engagement in exciting fashion yesterday, posting a picture of himself and new fiancé Alaina Anderson's diamond ring, at the center of Madison Square Garden in New York.

Rose proposed during the couple's private, on-court dinner, where the two both shared photos on Instagram detailing the special night. On his IG, Rose showed off his fiancé's new stunning diamond ring, along with his writing skills, in a short letter he wrote to 'his ace', Anderson, captioned:

"To My Ace, I didn't know things were going to go this way. Even from the jump I didn't know I was texting Big Jay. I didn't know how you were going to perceive me. But this entire time I was hoping that you would believe me. Believe the words that I will have your back and love u forever. When I FIRST saw you I told Ryan that we were gon be together."

The former NBA MVP continued, "It took both of us a while to let down our guards. That's only becuz both of our hearts were scarred. We are two peas in a pod becuz we are truly MISUNDERSTOOD. We got our heart and swag from this place called ENGLEWOOD. I will always love you becuz you go above and beyond. We built a beautiful family and a unbreakable bond. Thank you Queen."

According to TMZ, Rose and Anderson had been together for nearly five years and also parent two children, a daughter Layla and a son, London. Anderson posted photos from the exciting event also, highlighting pictures of Rose mid-proposal as well as close-up shots of the gorgeous ring.

A big congratulations to the entire Rose family. Check out more images via Alaina's Instagram, below.