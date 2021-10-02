Derrick Milano Delivers Sexually Explicit Track "die4iT"

Derrick Milano has some impressive songwriting credits and when it comes to his own music, he continues to be a success thanks to seductive r&b tracks that always provide a nice vibe. Milano has been teasing his fans with new music and on Friday, he came through for them as he dropped the perfect song for the Fall season called "die4iT."

As you will immediately hear, this track is packed with sexual innuendo as Milano sings about a sexual partner that he is trying to get intimate with. His lyrics are straightforward and to the point, which makes for a song that is ideal for any sort of playlist that involves sex and r&b. It's a track that fits the mood of the season, and you can check it out, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I’m gettin’ impatient, I pulled up on you, why you havin’ me waitin’?

I’m breakin’ your back, I be havin’ you shakin’ (Shakin’)

Do missionary like we back to basics (Ooh, ooh)

Grip on your wrists like a couple bracelets (Ooh)