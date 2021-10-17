Derrick Milano & Ty Dolla $ign Sing About “Control” On Latest Release

Derrick Milano has already earned himself a Grammy Award for his co-writing efforts on Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” (along with the Beyoncé remake), and now the 27-year-old has returned with a hit of his own.

On “Control,” Milano teams up with Ty Dolla $ign to sing about getting aggressive in the bedroom.

“She like her n*ggas in control (In control, woah), she like her n*ggas in control (In control, woah, ayy)/ She like aggressive shit (She like aggressive shit) say she like it rough, when n*ggas grab her neck and shit (Grab her neck and shit),” the track’s lyrics read.

Earlier this month, Milano also released the solo single, “die4iT,” which also has sultry and sexually explicit tones.

Ty, on the other hand, has been seemingly riding the high of a series of collaborations, including the Cheers to the Best Memories album made with dvsn, and “Late to the Party” with Joyner Lucas.

Stream “Control” by Derrick Milano featuring Ty Dolla $ign below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I told her spit on it right before I put it in

I'ma just do it, not talk 'bout what I would've did

Shawty gon' choke on me, choke on me, choke on me, choke on me

Swallow the babies, well, hopefully (Yeah)