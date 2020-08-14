Derrick Jones Jr has been an exciting player for the Miami Heat this season and now that the team is in the bubble, fans have been excited to see what he can do ahead of the playoffs. Unfortunately, there were scary scenes involving Jones on the court today as the Heat took on their future first-round rivals, the Indiana Pacers.

In the clip below, Jones was chasing for the ball when he was screened by Pacers big man Goga Bitadze. Jones runs into the side of Bitadze's arm when all of a sudden, his neck snaps back and he goes down, where he laid for several minutes. That's when training staff immediately made their way to the court where they put Jones on a stretcher and stabilized him. Jones was able to move his feet although it's clear the medical staff wanted him to limit his movements as much as possible.

Fans immediately took to social media where they offered up prayers for Jones who has been nothing short of amazing for this Heat squad. As of right now, there is no word on Jones' condition, although we hope he has a speedy recovery.

Stay tuned for updates on this developing story.