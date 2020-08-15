Derrick Jones Jr of the Miami Heat faced a very scary situation earlier this evening as he was playing against the Indiana Pacers. At one point in the match, Jones ran into the arm of a Pacers player which led to his head snapping back in a violent fashion. Jones was shaken up as a result of the incident and was on the floor for several minutes. The medical staff immediately rushed to Jones' aid and put him on a stretcher where he was taken for further evaluation.

Fans rushed to social media to offer a prayer for Jones as the whole situation was quite distressing. Thankfully, those prayers were answered as Jones received some positive news. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Jones suffered a neck strain which isn't too serious of an injury although he will still have to undergo further tests such as an MRI and CT scan.

Jones has been a key piece of the Heat puzzle this season and with the playoffs starting next week, the team will need all hands on deck in order to beat the Indiana Pacers.

Stay tuned for more updates on Jones' status as we will make sure to bring you the latest.