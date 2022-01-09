Tennessee Titans star running back Derrick Henry will reportedly remain out for the team's regular-season finale against the Houston Texans on Sunday. ESPN reports that the team expects him to be available during the playoffs.

"We have some time to make that decision and we will evaluate where we are at," Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Friday. "But I think that he looked good. We continue to track his speed and his mileage and volume and see how he responds. I feel good about where he is at."



Henry participated in practice on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

The former NFL Offensive Player of the Year suffered a fractured foot during the team's 34-31 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8. He was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 1. He was the NFL's leading rusher at the time.

In his absence, the Titans have been able to hold on to their lead in the AFC South, and even have a chance to clinch the top spot in the conference depending on how things shake out on Sunday. The team is currently 11-5.

The Titans activated 27-year-old running back Jordan Wilkins from the practice squad. Wilkins has previously played for the Colts.

