Derrick Henry had one of the best individual running back performances in recent memory. The Tennessee Titans star tore up the New England Patriots defense last Saturday and helped propel his team to a huge 20-13 upset victory. Henry's performance was great but he couldn't have pulled it off without a stout offensive line. Henry is well-aware of that fact and made sure to provide his O-line with some gifts ahead of their Divisional Round match against the Baltimore Ravens.

According to TMZ, Henry hooked up the entire offensive line with expensive Rolex's. This isn't the first time a high-profile player has done something similar for his offensive line. After breaking the quarterback rushing record, Lamar Jackson gave his whole O-line some Rolex's, as well.

Henry will have a huge test ahead of him as he takes on the Ravens. The Ravens are the league's best team and are expected to make it all the way to the Super Bowl. The Titans have proven to be a formidable foe and if Henry can repeat his heroics from last weekend, the Titans will have a real chance at pulling off a second straight upset.

With these Rolex's in mind, we're sure the offensive line will be extra motivated come Saturday night.