Dermot Kennedy Adds EARTHGANG To "Better Days" Remix

Ireland pop singer Dermot Kennedy's 2021 was headlined by his July single "Better Days," which has become one of, if not the, biggest songs in his catalog to date. The song has been given several remixes to enhance the experience, whether it be an acoustic version, a live version or multiple different mixes of the track.

Now, however, Dermot considered it time to add another artist to the mix. On Jan. 28, Kennedy and EARTHGANG released their better days remix. EARTHGANG, who are currently in the midst of a studio album delay, add a spontaneous, vibrant verse from each of their two members. "Better Days" was originally an optimistic, upbeat pop cut, and EARTHGANG only elevate the vibe of the song.

As melodic hums are from Dermot are placed all over the song, the trio of Johnny Venus, Doctur Dot and Kennedy all sync up to craft an uplifting, catchy track.

Check out the "Better Days" remix by Dermot Kennedy and EARTHGANG below.

Quotable Lyrics

Uh, better days are here and I keep tellin' myself (Okay)

Things are facin' down and nobody can help

It's a crazy past, but I grew right through it

Like roses in the concrete, so beautiful (Ooh-ooh, ooh)

Counted out, facin' doubt, but my head never bowed