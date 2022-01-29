mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Dermot Kennedy Adds EARTHGANG To "Better Days" Remix

Thomas Galindo
January 29, 2022 17:57
97 Views
00
0
Interscope RecordsInterscope Records
Interscope Records

Better Days
Dermot Kennedy Feat. EarthGang

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Ireland and Atlanta come together on "Better Days"


Ireland pop singer Dermot Kennedy's 2021 was headlined by his July single "Better Days," which has become one of, if not the, biggest songs in his catalog to date. The song has been given several remixes to enhance the experience, whether it be an acoustic version, a live version or multiple different mixes of the track.

Now, however, Dermot considered it time to add another artist to the mix. On Jan. 28, Kennedy and EARTHGANG released their better days remix. EARTHGANG, who are currently in the midst of a studio album delay, add a spontaneous, vibrant verse from each of their two members. "Better Days" was originally an optimistic, upbeat pop cut, and EARTHGANG only elevate the vibe of the song.

As melodic hums are from Dermot are placed all over the song, the trio of Johnny Venus, Doctur Dot and Kennedy all sync up to craft an uplifting, catchy track.

Check out the "Better Days" remix by Dermot Kennedy and EARTHGANG below.

Quotable Lyrics
Uh, better days are here and I keep tellin' myself (Okay)
Things are facin' down and nobody can help
It's a crazy past, but I grew right through it
Like roses in the concrete, so beautiful (Ooh-ooh, ooh)
Counted out, facin' doubt, but my head never bowed

Dermot Kennedy
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  97
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Dermot Kennedy EarthGang
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Dermot Kennedy Adds EARTHGANG To "Better Days" Remix
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject