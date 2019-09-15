Derin Falana Delivers On "Don't Save Me" Project

Darin Falana, a rising bright spot coming from out of Toronto's current landscape, has returned to share his full-length Don't Save Me effort.

Overall, the project sits at eight total selections, which find Darin staying on the solo tip for the duration of the effort as he glides over backdrops produced by names that include Andy Crae and Jordon Manswell.

On Don't Save Me, Derin Falana artfully masters balance as he frequently vacillates between the role of emcee and that of crooner.

"I hope this project can find a place in your lives. live with it, vibe to it, enjoy it," Falana penned in an Instagram caption. "Thank you to everybody that was involved and everybody supporting. don’t save me out now on all streaming platforms.