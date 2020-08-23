mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Derez De'Shon Unleashes "Pain 3" Ft. A Boogie, Boosie & More

Aron A.
August 23, 2020 10:37
Pain 3
Derez De'Shon

With appearances from A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & Boosie Badazz, Derez De'Shon releases his latest project, "Pain 3."


Derez De'Shon hasn't been the type to flood the market with new music on a regular basis. Instead, he takes his time with each release to make it as compelling as possible. His Pain mixtape series captures that. The rapper has often worn his heart on his sleeve while speaking directly to the streets. Though it's been two years since he released Pain 2, he returned with the third installment to the project this weekend. The project consists of 19 tracks with a run time of nearly an hour. Derez has more than enough moments where he shines on his own but he does enlist a slew of big names to help him out such as A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Boosie Badazz, and Ralo.

Peep Pain 3 below. 

Derez De'Shon Unleashes "Pain 3" Ft. A Boogie, Boosie & More
