Derez De'Shon Expresses His Pain On "In My Feelings"

Alexander Cole
August 08, 2021 15:29
Image via Derez De'Shon

In My Feelings
Derez De'Shon

Derez De'Shon gives it his all on new single "In My Feelings."


Coming out of Atlanta, Derez De'Shon has always impressed fans with his ability to spit bars and offer up some powerful melodies that will have you focused on every single word he says. In a world where artists like Morray and Rod Wave are gaining massive steam, there is no denying that De'Shon's style is their inspiration. A perfect example of this is found on the new track "In My Feelings" where De'Shon showcases the power of his voice all while offering incredible storytelling.

Throughout the track, we get a luscious instrumental that helps showcase just how powerful the track really is. From there, De'Shon offers a powerful chorus and an even more poignant verse about his life, the things he has been through, and the pain that has come with it all. It's yet another dope effort from the artist, and you can check it out, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Pain turned a n***a to a beast and I embraced it,
Days I ain’t eat make me hungry I can taste it,
All them days I was weak wanna give up
I couldn’t take it but I couldn’t do it looking in my children faces

Derez De'Shon
