Derez De'Shon Delivers Emotionally-Charged Single "Calm Down"

Derez De'Shon has been steadily making the rounds over the years but his Pain series is what really helped get him on people's radar. Over the years, he's aligned himself with the Cash Money camp and put out two installments of the Pain mixtape series. With a third on the way, the rapper came through this week with his latest offering, "Calm Down." The rapper confronts his deepest and darkest thoughts on the record. The rapper's muddy vocals detail self-medicating with a combination of liquor, pills, and weed in an attempt to cope with betrayal and the loss of friends and family.

The rapper's latest single comes just weeks before his new project is set to drop. Pain 3: No More Pain drops on August 21st.

Quotable Lyrics

Everybody tellin' me to calm down?

How I'm supposed to chill when I got loved ones in the ground?

How am I supposed to chill with none of my day ones around me?

How I'm supposed to chill when this pain effing real, I can't do nothing