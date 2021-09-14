Derez De'Shon & Money Mu Connect On "Residue"

Before artists like Rod Wave and Yung Bleu cemented their name in the rap game, it was Derez De'Shon that brought the sounds of "pain rap" to the masses. Singles like "Hardaway" became undeniable bangers that echoed through the streets while the Pain mixtape series produced records that fans continue to spin regularly. Unfortunately, this year has been particularly quiet on his end which likely means that he's been locking in the studio, preparing for the right time to pop out.

This week, the rapper returned with his latest single featuring Money Mu titled, "Residue." Marking his second single of the year, it follows the release of "In My Feelings." Derez and Money Mu swap bars over hypnotizing trap production as they detail their rise to the top of the game.

Quotable Lyrics

That money got residue

I came up juugin' right on Second Avenue

Throwin' plays to my dawg like a lateral

Put that shit on, I'm in Louis V casual