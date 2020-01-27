It's indescribably difficult to put into words the overwhelming sadness brought on by the passing of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. Bryant, 41, and his 13-year old daughter Gianna were among nine killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday afternoon and the world is still attempting to come to grips with it all.

In the aftermath of the tragic accident, those who knew Kobe best have attempted to articulate the profound impact he had - not just on the sport of basketball, but the world as a whole. Specifically, Kobe's closest friends have expressed just how much he loved being a father above all else.

New York Yankees' Hall of Famer Derek Jeter penned a touching tribute to Kobe for The Player's Tribune on Sunday night, during which Jeter explained, "He loved his family — he was his family. That’s what was important. And that’s the Kobe I’ll remember."

Writes Jeter:

Kobe just loved being a dad. And when it comes to his legacy, I really hope we’re able to take the time to remember that as an essential part of it. Rest in peace to Gianna Bryant. Rest in peace to the other passengers on board. And rest in peace to Kobe Bryant — who knew that his life was only as important as the love he had for the people in it. Who knew that he was born to play basketball. But it was family over everything.

Click here to read Jeter's tribute in it's entirety.