The upcoming murder trial for Derek Chauvin, the police officer accused of killing George Floyd last year, will be televised on Court TV, and streamable on Peacock’s Law & Crime. Chauvin was seen in the infamous video kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nine minutes before his death. The horrific killing sparked massive nationwide protests against police brutality and the over funding of police departments.

“This trial is more than just about Derek Chauvin. It is about policing and public safety and how fundamentally flawed it is in the United States,” Minneapolis City Councilman Phillipe Cunningham said.



Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images

The trial is scheduled to begin on Monday, March 8th.

John Elder, a public information officer for the Minneapolis Police Department, says the department is preparing for both outcomes in the trial, as protests could erupt as a result.

“We had a great deal of civil unrest last year, and it was a level of violence and unrest that this city has never seen,” Elder said. “In law enforcement, you plan for the worst and hope for the best. We owe it to the residents, businesses, and visitors to have a plan in place.”

Chauvin is being charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

