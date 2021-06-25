Just a few hours before former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was set to be sentenced for the murder of George Floyd, Judge Peter Cahill rejected a motion filed by Chauvin's team to throw out the guilty verdict and instate a new trial. Judge Cahill also stated he will not hold a hearing for jury misconduct, as claimed by Chauvin's team. The former police officer will be sentenced today at 2:30 PM ET for charges of second-degree manslaughter, second-degree murder, and third degree murder.

Chauvin was convicted in April for the killing of father and Minneapolis resident George Floyd. Chauvin, a veteran Minneapolis cop, killed Floyd after he had reportedly used a counterfeit $20 bill at a local restaurant. A video of Chauvin pressing down on Floyd's neck while the victim screamed "I can't breathe" went viral and spurred nationwide protests in the Summer of last year. On this, Judge Cahill said last month: "The prolonged use of this technique was particularly egregious in that George Floyd made it clear he was unable to breathe and expressed the view that he was dying as a result of the officers’ restraint,” Cahill wrote last month.

Minnesota Department of Corrections via Getty Images

The murder, which is widely thought to be racially motivated, has prompted calls to reform and reevaluate police behavior.

Under Minnesota statutes, because Chauvin was charged with three crimes for one incident he will only be sentenced for the most severe of the charges- second-degree murder. Second-degree murder carries a maximum sentence of 40 years, though experts say that is very unlikely for Chauvin's case. A more probable sentence would be 30 years, according to experts, though Chauvin's team has requested only probation.

The Floyd family attorney stated that the family was "anxious and tense" about the sentencing.

Are you going to be tuning in to the sentencing? Let us know and check out the announcement below:

