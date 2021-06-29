Convicted murderer Derek Chauvin is reportedly close to reaching a federal plea deal after making a cryptic comment to the family of George Floyd during his sentencing trial. According to WCCO, a local Minnesota news outlet, the disgraced former police officer is nearing a deal with federal prosecutors about getting a 20-to-25 year sentence to run concurrently with the 22.5-year sentence he was handed last week.

The deal would ensure he spends his sentence in federal prison as opposed to state prison, and it would reportedly prevent him from getting a life sentence in another trial. This news comes following the strange comment Chauvin made to Floyd's family.



Minnesota Department of Corrections via Getty Images

"Due to legal matters, I’m not able to give a full formal statement... I give my condolences to the Floyd family, there’s gonna be some other information in the future that will be of interest and I hope these will give you some peace of mind," he said before his sentencing.

Many believe that he was likely referring to this possible plea deal. If the deal is accepted, Chauvin will need to publicly explain what he did to Floyd, and why.

We will continue to keep you updated as more information is revealed regarding Derek Chauvin's reported federal plea deal.



Ramsey County Sheriff's Office via Getty Images

