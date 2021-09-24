Derek Chauvin, who was convicted on state charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, is now seeking to appeal his conviction and sentence. According to the former police officer, the judge abused his discretion, or erred during several key points in the case.

Global News reports that Chauvin will be appealing on 14 different grounds, one of which involves a claim that Judge Peter Cahill “abused his discretion” be denying the former’s request to move the trial out of Hennepin County because of the pretrial publicity.

The Minnesota native also says that the judge was in the wrong for not sequestering the jury for the duration of the trial, and for his decision to deny requests to postpone the trial or grant a new one.

Several months ago, Chauvin was sentenced to 22 1/2 years behind bars after prosecutors convinced the judge that there were aggregating factors in Floyd’s death.

The former officer also received charges (which he has plead not guilty to) in federal court for violating the deceased’s civil rights after kneeling on his neck for over nine and a half minutes. While Chauvin was doing this, Floyd was facedown on the pavement, pleading for air but not resisting.

According to Global News, the affidavit filed by the 45-year-old on Thursday says that he has no attorney, and no money aside from the wages he’s able to earn while in prison.

Previously, his legal fees were taken care of by the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, but that’s no longer the case.

“I have been informed that their obligation to pay for my representation terminated upon my conviction and sentencing,” Chauvin wrote.

