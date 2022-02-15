Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders had a pretty solid season. They made it to the playoffs and while they were kicked out by the eventual finalist Bengals, it was clear that they made a splash. Carr had himself some great games this season, and with a bit of help, Carr could very well find himself as one of the premier quarterbacks in the league, as surprising as that may be to some.

Heading into the offseason, Carr is looking for an extension, and with quarterbacks around the league getting a bag, Carr is trying to get himself paid, as well. Of course, why wouldn't he be? Carr sees his value compared to others, and in a numbers-driven league, he's ready to plead his case to the best of his abilities.

According to reporter Vincent Bonsignore, Carr hasn't spoken to the Raiders about a raise just yet, however, he is seeking upwards of $40 million. That is a massive yearly salary, that would put him on the same level as the most elite QBs in the league. However, Dak Prescott makes around that much, and he hasn't done anything worthwhile in the playoffs. With that being said, he has set a precedent for a guy like Carr to get paid.

The NFL offseason is definitely going to be interesting come March