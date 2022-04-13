Derek Carr is one of the more interesting quarterbacks in the entire NFL. Raiders fans believe he is a phenomenal QB who is hovering in the Top 10. In the eyes of many others, he simply isn’t that good. His playoff track record is suspect, to say the least, and there are plenty of other quarterbacks out there who could best Carr in a QB duel.

Despite all of this, Carr has been looking to get himself a massive contract with the Raiders. With QBs getting upwards of $40 million per year, there has been this sense that Carr could get something similar. While many don’t necessarily agree with this figure when it comes to Carr, it appears as though the Raiders simply do not care.





Christian Petersen/Getty Images

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Carr has just signed a massive 3-year extension with the team that is worth $121.5 million. This is a massive amount of money, and over these three seasons, Carr will make $40.5 million per year. It is a salary that makes him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the entire NFL, even though he has never won a playoff game. Needless to say, the Raiders must really believe in his abilities.

There has been a lot of money thrown around this offseason, and the Raiders are part of that movement. Now, it will be up to Carr to deliver the results that should theoretically come with such a high salary.