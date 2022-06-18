It's been two years since the death of NBA legend, Kobe Bryant, and his daughter, Gianna Bryant, shocked the nation. On January 26, 2020, the two relatives, along with several others, died in a fatal helicopter accident in Calabasas, California. It was later revealed that a deputy working at the sight of the crash had taken pictures and showed them to people without authorization.

Vanessa Bryant, wife to Kobe and mother of Gianna, has since, taken matters into her own hands. She's suing and the case is set the go to court next month. While she wants the deputy in question, whose name is Doug Johnson, to be punished for his crimes, she also wants the jury to know what other heinous acts he's committed.

In March of 2021, Johnson was accused of kneeling on the head of a handcuffed inmate for countless minutes-- and it was all caught on camera. While the Los Angeles sheriffs tried their hardest to keep details from going public, the incident made national news headlines.

Afraid of what harm this information might do to their case, Johnson's team has urged for it to not be included. They are claiming that the excessive force issue is completely unrelated to Vanessa's defamation and negligence case, and could heavily influence the trial's outcome.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

They've begged Vanessa's team of lawyers to not introduce the footage as evidence against Johnson, but they have refused. This has caused them to file a motion for the court to make it inadmissible. As of now, a judge has yet to accept or deny the L.A. county's motion.

HNHH will make updates on this case as they progress.

